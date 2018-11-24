At least 11 civilians martyred in new aggression by US-led Coalition on Syria's Deir Ezzor

US-led “International Coalition” continued its aggression against the Syrians in Deir Ezzor countryside under the pretext of fighting Daesh “ISIS” terrorists claiming the lives of at least 11 civilians, mostly women and children, Abna 24 reports.

Local sources said that warplanes of the “International Coalition” carried out violent raids against al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside as 11 civilians were martyred and scores were injured, in addition to causing material damage to the houses.



The sources indicated that three women and 5 children were among the martyrs, adding the number of martyrs is expected to rise due to the continued airstrikes and the difficulty in recovering the wounded from under the rubble, in addition to the critical condition of many of the injured.