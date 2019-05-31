Turkish Foreign Ministry: no delays in delivery of S-400s

Turkish Foreign Ministry denied reports claiming Ankara is considering delay in procurement of Russian S-400 missile defense systems on U.S. demands.



"Reports of some media organs in recent days which say Turkey considers delaying S-400 procurement on U.S. demand are baseless," a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy said.

"Our procurement process of S-400 from Russia is ongoing as planned," Anadolu Agency cited the minister as saying.



Aksoy also said that Turkey’s offer to form a working group with the U.S. to discuss Ankara’s pending procurement of Russian S-400 is still valid.