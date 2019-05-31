Rogozin responds to Pentagon's sanctions against Russian space industry

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin commented on the Pentagon's decision to ban the use of Russia's services in carrying out space launches.



"We have some reserve of possibilities, so we aim at competing with them [the United States] in this field. Moreover, the Soyuz-5 launcher, which will be constructed here, in Samara, aims exactly at conquering the commercial market but not just at solving state tasks," Sputnk cited Rogozin as saying.



He added that the price of the new launcher should be low enough for competitors to give way to Russia despite all the "twists" of their economic policies.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Pentagon included Russia in the list of countries whose services cannot be used after December 31, 2022 in carrying out space launches.

A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the U.S. Government. May 31 is indicated as the date for the new restrictive measures to come into effect.