SOCAR: TANAP fully ready for gas supplies to Europe

The construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR said.



"TANAP, which is the major segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019," the company said in a statement.



"After the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor is complete, Azerbaijani natural gas from Shah Deniz 2 will be transported to Europe via TANAP and TAP," SOCAR said. According to the company, it will increase Azerbaijan’s revenues and will make a significant contribution to Europe’s energy security.



The Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP are a reality today, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said, adding that TANAP is fully ready for gas supplies to Europe and what remains is to complete TAP.