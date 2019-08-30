Main » News

Baku refutes reports of delivering Israeli drones to attack Iran and Iraq

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva refuted media reports on the delivery of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan.

She "noted with regret" that some foreign media resources continue to distribute "completely unfounded information" on the delivery of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan with the aim of attacking Iraq and Iran.

"The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly refutes this information, which has no basis and intended to disinformation," Leyla Abdullayeva stressed.

