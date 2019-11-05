Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed chief of Armenia's rescue service

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decree appointing Vrezh Gabrielyan as head of the emergency ministry's rescue service, the press office of the Armenian government reported.



On October 22, Vrezh Gabrielyan, the then deputy chief of the service, was appointed as acting chief of the rescue service. Earlier that day, Nikol Pashinyan dismissed Artak Nahapetyan from this position, ARKA recalls.