Armed group neutralized on Tajikistan-Uzbekistan border

An armed group attacked an outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border at night, the press center of the Border Forces of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said.



"At night on November 6, 2019 at 03:23 an armed group of 20 unknown masked individuals attacked a border outpost number 4 Ishkobod of a military unit of the Sultanabad border detachment, using firearms," the statement said.

The attackers also seized five pieces of firearms.



"During the operation conducted by security forces, 15 gunmen were encircled and neutralized and five others were detained. One soldier of the Border Forces and another staff member of Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry were killed in the effort," TASS cited the statement as saying.



An investigation has been launched into the incident.