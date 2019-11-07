Collection of enriched uranium kicks off at Iran's Fordow - media
The gas injection operation of centrifuge chains and collection of enriched uranium kicked off at Fordow nuclear facility today.
Engineers began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the plant's mothballed enrichment centrifuges in "the first minutes of Thursday," the Mehr news agency reported.
"All these activities have been carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the Iranian nuclear organisation said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
