Russia and Turkey begin 3rd joint patrols in Syria

Russian and Turkish troops started holding the third round of joint patrols in the rural Qamishli area in northern Syria today.



"Within the framework of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on October 22, 2019; the third joint land patrol began with the participation of Turkish and Russian military elements and UAVs in the region between Qamishli and Derik in the east of Euphrates," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.



The patrols are scheduled to be conducted in an area 10 kilometers into Syrian territory.