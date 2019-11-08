Engie fined over Nord Stream 2

Poland’s anti-monopoly body UOKiK fined France’s Engie Energy, one of five European firms responsible for financing gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, $44 million as part of proceedings against Gazprom.



UOKiK said Engie had refused to provide it with documents and information about the agreements it signed with Russia’s Gazprom.



"The company has stubbornly and in an unjustified way refused to give us the documents and materials we demanded. It caused a significant delay in our actions regarding the financing of Nord Stream 2," UOKiK’s deputy head said in a statement.



"We challenge the legal basis of the decision and we will appeal,” Reuters cited a spokesman for Engie as saying.