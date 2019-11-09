Iran downs 'foreign' drone, US denies it was theirs

Iran has confirmed that its forces have shot down a drone and said it belonged to a foreign country, Al Jazeera reported citing state news agency IRNA.

Iran's air defence force hit the "unknown" drone early on Friday morning at the port city of Mahshahr in the country's southwest.

The report did not state whether the drone was a military or commercially available device.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, as quoted by IRNA.

Shariati said the drone violated Iran's airspace.

The United States Central Command released a statement later on Friday saying that the downed drone was not one of theirs, and that all military drones were accounted for.

"Alleged reports of a US drone being shot down are incorrect. If a UAS had gone down in the CENTCOM AOR it was not a DoD asset," US Central Command said in a post on Twitter.