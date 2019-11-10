Small contingent of U.S. forces to stay in Syria

Fewer than 1,000 US troops will stay in Syria, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said.

"There will be less than a thousand for sure. And probably in the 500ish frame. Maybe six (hundred) but it's in that area," Milley said in a pre-taped interview with ABC's "This Week" that aired Sunday.

"But we're not going to go into specific numbers because we're still going through the analysis right now," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently approved an expanded military mission to secure oil fields across eastern Syria. His decision locked hundreds of U.S. troops into a more complicated presence in Syria despite his pledge to bring them home, the AP recalls.