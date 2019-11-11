Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council member resigns

Member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Hayk Hovhannisyan has resigned.

"The work of the Supreme Judicial Council, as an independent constitutional body, is not in line with international best practice of judicial councils," he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Judicial reforms must be carried out in an urgent and effective manner. However, several ideas and programs put forward by me are not underscored at the Council," Hovhannisyan added.