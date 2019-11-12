Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Only return of expelled Azerbaijanis to Nagorno-Karabakh can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict

Of course, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of any proposed plan to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference in Yerevan.

"As we have always noted, I want to stress once again that only the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from this region to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh can open up real possibilities for resolving the conflict within the borders of Azerbaijan on the basis of high-level self-government status, which provides for the coexistence of both communities in the region - Azerbaijani and Armenian, in peace and security," Trend cited her as saying.

"For this, first of all, substantive negotiations should be held to resolve the conflict, and the Armenian occupying forces should leave Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan," Leyla Abdullayeva explained.