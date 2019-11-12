Nazarbayev offers to arrange meeting between Putin and Zelensky

Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev offered to arrange a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine.

According to Nazarbayev, the Ukrainian President has already accepted the offer.

"Zelensky has already agreed to a one-on-one meeting, and I have informed the Russian president about it. We’ll see now. If they need a neutral host, I said it could be Kazakhstan," he said at the fifth annual session of the Astana Club.

"I believe that there is a need for a personal meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine," Tengrinews agency cited Nazarbayev as saying.