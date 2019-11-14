Georgia's new business ombudsman appointed

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has appointed a new business ombudsman, Mikheil Daushvili, today.

Mikheil Daushvili thanked Gakharia for trust and spoke about the main challenges in the country.

"The main mandate and responsibility of a Business Ombudsman is to be a major supporter of business rights and legitimate interests,” Agenda.ge cited Daushvili as saying.

Irakli Lekvinadze, who had held the position of Business Ombudsman since January 2018, resigned on November 11, citing "agreed alternative plans" as the reason for his resignation.