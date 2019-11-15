Putin: BRICS is factor of stability in politics and global economy

BRICS is a factor of stability not only in politics but also in the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

You surely remember what we say about BRICS, that it has become a factor of stability not only in politics but also in the global economy, because it stands for open markets, against any kind of protectionism, etc.," the head of state said following the BRICS summit in Brasilia.

"I believe that BRICS is playing a stabilising role in this sense," Putin stressed.