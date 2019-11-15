TAP project is more than 90% complete

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is 90.5% complete as of late October 2019, according to TAP AG consortium.

According to the statement, TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. "Every day hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule,” the consortium said.

The TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.