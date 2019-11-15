Johnson: No evidence for Russian interference in UK politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "no evidence" of Russian interference in UK politics.

On the possibility there was Russian interference in UK politics, he said: "There's no evidence of that and you've got to be very careful... you simply can't cast aspersions on everybody who comes from a certain country, just because of their nationality."

The report includes evidence from UK intelligence services concerning alleged Russian attempts to influence the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum and 2017 general election, BBC reported.