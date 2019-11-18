Opposition wins no seats in Belarus election

Results published this morning showed not a single opposition candidate had won a seat in Belarus' parliamentary elections over the weekend.



Official data on Monday showed, on a 77.22% turnout, no opposition figure won a seat.

The MPs from the Belarusian Patriotic Party, the Republican Party of Labour and Justice and the Liberal Democratic Party were elected to the House of Representatives. In addition, the representatives of the public association Belaya Rus were also elected to the parliament.

The parliamentary elections were held in Belarus on November, 17.