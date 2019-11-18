Russian and Turkish units complete 8th patrol in Syria
Russian and Turkish troops have completed the eighth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.
"In the Ayn al-Arab region where the land patrol was conducted, UAVs also took part and were accompanied by four vehicles from each side totalling eight," Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The statement also said that the patrol took place 10 kilometers from Turkey's border and stretched 34 km, Anadolu agency reported.
