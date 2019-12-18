European Commission President all set to meet Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her intention to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in early 2020 to try and ease trade relations with Washington.



"Courtesy call with Donald Trump. (…) Talked briefly about US-EU relations," she wrote on Twitter. "Look forward to meeting at the beginning of 2020," von der Leyen added, although she did not give a time or date for the meeting.



"We both want a fair partnership. The close friendship and cooperation between Europe and the United States is crucial for mutual success," the head of the EU executive stressed.