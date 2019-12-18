Zelensky completes official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.



A guard of honor was lined up for the Ukrainian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.



The Ukrainian head of state and his wife Elena Zelenskaya were seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials, AzerTAc reported.