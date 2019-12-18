Israeli army's strike hits Palestinian in southern Gaza
An Israeli aircraft hit what the military said was an armed Palestinian seen approaching the Israeli border fence in Gaza.
"A short while ago, troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.
An Israeli military "aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified," it added.
The statement did not confirm whether the man had been killed and the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-controlled strip had no immediate comment, Arab News reported.
