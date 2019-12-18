Russian and Turkish military conduct another joint patrol mission in Aleppo

Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a joint patrol mission in Syria's Aleppo governorate as envisaged by the bilateral memorandum from 22 October 2019, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, Major General Yury Borenkov said.



"A joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was conducted along the Jarih al-Fawqani-Zor-Mgae route in the Aleppo governorate. Aerial backing for the convoy was ensured by helicopters of the Russian aerospace forces. A Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was used to monitor the situation along the convoy’s route," TASS cited him as saying.



The Russian military police conducted patrol missions along five routes in the al-Hasakah and Aleppo governorates, and the air taskforce continued aerial patrolling in northeastern Syria. As many as 50 shelling attacks were staged by militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates during the day.