Putin and Macron discuss situation in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation yesterday, the Kremlin press service said.



In particular, Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart about the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the situation in northeastern Syria and Idlib.



"Both sides stressed the importance of a resolute fight against terrorism and close coordination of efforts on this track," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also emphasized the importance of efforts to promote intra-Syrian political dialogue.