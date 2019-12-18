Putin and Macron discuss situation in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation yesterday, the Kremlin press service said.
In particular, Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart about the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the situation in northeastern Syria and Idlib.
"Both sides stressed the importance of a resolute fight against terrorism and close coordination of efforts on this track," the Kremlin said.
The presidents also emphasized the importance of efforts to promote intra-Syrian political dialogue.
Vestnik Kavkaza
