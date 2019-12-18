Iran calls for deepening security cooperation with Russia

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in Tehran on the sidelines of the consultations on Afghanistan.



"During the meeting, Shamkhani pointed to the need to deepen the two countries’ efforts to ensure regional stability and security," the press service of the Iranian Embassy in Russia reported. He also noted the two countries’ successful strategic cooperation in the war on terror.



Patrushev, in turn, highlighted the importance of abiding by the nuclear deal. "Full compliance with the parties' obligations is essential for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," TASS cited him as saying.