Russian General Staff: NATO prepares for large-scale conflict

NATO military exercises in the Baltic States, Poland, and in the Black and Baltic Seas indicate that the Alliance is preparing for a large-scale conflict, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said.

He also noted that the Alliance is promoting a thesis about "Russian military threat," interpreting Russia's actions on ensuring security or any other planned transparent activities in the sphere of military construction as "a threat to peace."

"In the doctrines of Brussels, Russia has the status of an adversary," the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper cited Gerasimov as saying.



In addition, he reminded about the decisions made at the last NATO summit in London. "With the aim of ensuring dominance in space, participants in the summit decided to recognize space as a separate sphere for warfare along with land, airspace, naval and cyber space," the chief of the Russian General Staff said, noting that the United States continue deploying missile defense systems in Europe.