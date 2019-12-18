Hungary’s Foreign Minister: Turkish Stream should not be seen as just benefiting Russia

The Turkish Stream gas pipeline should not be considered as a project that is implemented solely in Russia's interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.



"Considering the Turkish Stream as the project in which Russia dominates, is incorrect," Szijjarto told RTVI TV channel.

"Let's look at the countries involved in the project: Russia, Turkey — NATO member, Bulgaria — EU and NATO member, Serbia — candidate for joining EU, Hungary — EU and NATO member. The majority of countries participating in the project are NATO members. It is dishonest to consider it as a solely Russian project," TASS cited him as saying.



Central European countries "have to ensure gas deliveries, have to ensure our security, and it is obvious that it is necessary for us to maintain dialogue with Russia," the Hungarian Foreign Minister concluded.