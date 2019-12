Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide.

In the new post, Bozumbayev replaced Maulen Ashimbayev, who will be appointed as First Deputy Chief of President's Administration of Kazakhstan, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

Bozumbayev has been the Minister of Energy since March 25, 2016.