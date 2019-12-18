Patrushev: ISIS plans to intrude into Central Asia

The situation continues deteriorating in Afghanistan where the ISIS terror group (banned in Russia) has been establishing its foothold, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.



"The ISIS group is focusing its efforts on consolidating presence in northern Afghanistan, where more than 2,000 militants have been concentrated, in order to counter the Taliban and establish a foothold for an incursion into the Central Asian region through Tajikistan and Turkmenistan," he told the meeting of Security Council’s secretaries and national security advisers in Tehran devoted to Afghanistan.



According to Patrushev, the militants’ ultimate goal is to create the so-called Greater Khorasan to incorporate the territories of Afghanistan and Central Asian states, TASS reported.