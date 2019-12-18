Iran testing IR-9 centrifuges

Iran is currently testing the latest IR-9 uranium enrichment centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.



"Today, our new IR6 centrifuges are working and the newer IR9s are being tested," he said, as quoted by the presidential website.

Earlier, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that Tehran was working on an IR-9 prototype that works 50 times faster than the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, Sputnik recalls.

Iran has been gradually lifting its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the United States withdrew last year and reimposed sanctions. The fourth stage of the pullback from the agreement saw Iranian nuclear sites begin to enrich uranium in their centrifuges.