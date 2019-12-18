Lavrov hints at opportunity for resetting Russia-EU ties

The change in EU leadership after the election provides an opportunity for resetting ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article "Neighbors in Europe. Russia-EU: 30 Years of Relations" published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"I expect that those who are responsible for making decisions in the EU will be guided by a strategic vision and act in the framework of the legacy of great European politicians such as Charles de Gaulle and Helmut Kohl, who promoted the Common European Home concept," the Russian top diplomat added.

He also recalled that Russia and the EU are major trade partners and neighbors, who are capable of bearing responsibility for security and stability in Eurasia.

According to Lavrov, an economic basis for engaging EU member-states in this partnership could be cooperation between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union.