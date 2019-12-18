IMF approves decision to allocate funds to Georgia

Georgia will be allocated $41.4 million to complete the Fifth Review of Georgia’s economic reform program. The decision was supported by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Georgia’s economy has been resilient in the face of negative shocks, with solid growth and a lower current account deficit. However, the balance of risks is on the downside as domestic and international uncertainties could weigh on investment," Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Tao Zhang said.

The Executive Board has also approved the extension of the arrangement by one year until April 11, 2021.