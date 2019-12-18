Lyubov Dukhanina: "Caucasus republics very active in projects of Znaniye Society"

Speaking on the sidelines of the multimedia panel session titled 'Russia for the World: Digitalization of the Russian-Speaking Population Abroad', which was held yesterday at the Russia Today international multimedia press center in Moscow, chair of the Russian Znaniye (Knowledge) Society Lyubov Dukhanina told Vestnik Kavkaza about the educational non-profit organization's work, whose objectives include strengthening international unity, fighting against pseudoscience and history rewriting.

- Lyubov Nikolaevna, can you tell us about the Znaniye society's work in modern conditions?



- The Russian Znaniye society is gaining momentum. In fact, its regional branches are being formed in all subjects of the Russian Federation. The republics of the Caucasus are very active both in raising awareness to eliminate digital inequality and promote scientific knowledge and Russia's new scientific achievements. Serious attention is paid to anti-corruption education.

- How are efforts to deal with rewriting history going?



- Historical truth is something that forms the stability of our citizens' worldview, therefore, the Russian Znaniye society pays significant attention to this issue. Historians give lectures on historical myths, their influence on the country's political climate, on approaches to confront "color revolutions", on the scientific validity of certain political activity. These lecturers are very competent, they form their lectures on scientific knowledge.

- Have there been any initiatives to strengthen interethnic concord?



- Of course. Our country is multinational. We pay a lot of attention, especially in the Caucasus, to the issues of generating interethnic cohesion, we also implement projects in the field of cultural education.



- Do you have any contacts with neighboring countries?

- We have been actively developing relations with the former Soviet States. Today, together with Belarus, we presented a project to overcome the digital inequality among population. It was prepared for teachers in Belarusian schools, and now we plan to apply it to other countries. We individually define projects with each country.



- Are any events planned for the 75th anniversary of the Victory?

- A joint project with the International union of former juvenile prisoners of fascism will be implemented. After all, the war claimed lives of not only soldiers. Children faced extraordinary circumstances.. Sometimes they showed no less courage than adults, worked at enterprises, endured hardships of war. The children who ended up in concentration camps are people of the hardest fate.