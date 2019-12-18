Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Mustafa Sentop

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, the presidential press service reported.



Mustafa Sentop extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to Ilham Aliyev.



President Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Sentop to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.



The sides described the recent opening ceremony of the Europe link of the TANAP gas pipeline as an historic event, saying this is yet another demonstration of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, AzerTAc reported.