Armenia to replace Russian gas with Turkmen supplies?

Armenia is holding talks over purchase of natural gas from Turkmenistan, the chair of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the Armenian National Assembly, deputy of Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan said.

"The issue on purchase of natural gas is under consideration," he said.

"One of the goals is to create a common energy corridor from Turkmenistan to Russia through Iran, Armenia and Georgia," Sputnik Armenia cited Melkumyan as saying.



In addition, he noted that Armenia currently receives three times less natural gas from Iran through the natural gas pipeline than the bandwidth allows.