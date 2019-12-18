Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 to be completed despite U.S. sanctions

The United States’ sanctions will not suspend the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"We assume that the project will be completed," TASS cited him as saying.



The Kremlin spokesman noted that possible U.S. sanctions "violate international law.

Such actions "present an ideal example of unfair competition and spread their artificial dominance in European markets, imposing more expensive and uncompetitive products on European consumers - more expensive natural gas," Peskov noted.