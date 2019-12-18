Gazprom confirms participation in trilateral gas talks in Berlin on Dec 19

Russia's Gazprom has confirmed its participation in trilateral gas talks with representatives of Ukraine and the EU in Berlin, Germany, on December 19, Interfax-Ukraine reported citing a source in the Ukrainian government.

Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said on earlier that he expected a positive signal to markets and consumers after negotiations scheduled for December 19 on the future transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU countries after 2019.

Prior to the negotiations, he plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier.