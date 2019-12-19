U.S. senators threaten firm building Nord Stream-2 with 'fatal sanctions'

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson warned about the risk of fatal and destructive sanctions against Allseas, company building the gas pipeline Nord Stream-2, according to a text published on Cruz’ website.

The senators said in the statement that they would expose the company to "crushing and potentially fatal legal and economic sanctions."

Earlier, the U.S. Senate approved a defense budget, including spending on counteraction to Russia in various areas including sanctions against Nord Stream-2.