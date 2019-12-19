Nebenzya: UN Security Council mission should be sent to Palestine

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow considered as relevant the sending of a UN Security Council mission to the region of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"It is necessary to continue working with Palestinian and Israeli partners, states of the Middle East and North Africa region," he noted. "With this in view, the dispatch of a Security Council mission to the region seems relevant," TASS cited Nebenzya as saying.

"In the interests of calming down the situation and creating conditions for the search for political solutions, we urge the Israeli and the Palestinian side to refrain from aggressive rhetoric and action," he Russian diplomat stressed.