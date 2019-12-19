Main » News

Construction of Crimean Bridge's railway segment completed

Construction of the railway segment of the Crimean Bridge has been formally completed, Russia's technical regulator Rostechnadzor said.

"The statement of conformance evidences the facility has been built and complies with design documents. Construction of the railway element of the Crimean Bridge has been officially complete," TASS cited the authority as saying.

Rostechnadzor exercised state construction supervision over building the railway segment since February 2016.

