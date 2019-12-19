Five people killed by landslide in Tashkent metro

Five people were killed by a landslide in the open section of a construction site of Yunusabad metro line in Tashkent, Uzbekistan's Emergency Department said.



The accident took place on December 18at about 10 a.m local time. According to the press service of the Emergency Department, continued rainfall has caused a collapse of 250 cubic meters of soil in the construction site.

The government commission has been set up to deal with the consequences of the accident, as well as investigating the causes and effects of the incident, and providing immediate assistance to the victims and their families, Xinhua reported.