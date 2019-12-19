Armenia's Special Investigation Service arrests Sargsyan's property

Armenia's Special Investigation Service has decided to arrest the property of ex-president, instigator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Serzh Sargsyan, who is involved in a criminal case on charges of corruption.

According to the SIS press secretary Marina Ohanjanyan, the value of the arrested property is as much as the size of the damage caused, ARKA reported.



On December 4, Armenian law-enforcement authorities brought corruption charges against Serzh Sargsyan. According to the statement, Sargsyan used his official position to organize with a group of officials the embezzlement of 489,160,310 drams (more than $1 million) in a period of time from January 25, 2013 to February 7, 2013.