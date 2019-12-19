China to promote Georgian tea and tobacco

Georgia and China has signed a memorandum which aims popularizing Georgian tobacco and tea, supporting business in Georgia’s Adjara.



"Free Trade Agreement between the governments of Georgia and China enables the representatives of business to cooperate actively and promoting export of Georgian tea and tobacco products to the international market. The memorandum is another chance to attract foreign investment in Georgia’s agriculture," Agenda.ge cited Georgian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Khatia Tsilosani as saying.



Free Trade Agreement between Georgia and China came into play on January 2018, according to which Georgian wine, mineral waters, honey, tea, fruit, vegetables and agricultural products will be exported to China with zero tariffs, without additional customs fees.