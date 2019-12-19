Ashgabat to host Davis Cup tournament stage for the first time

Turkmenistan will host the Davis Cup international tennis tournament stage on June 8-15, 2020.

The corresponding decree was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government session.



The document authorizes the Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy, in cooperation with the Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan and the International Tennis Federation, to hold the stage of the Davis Cup international tennis tournament at the Tennis complex of the Olympic village of Ashgabat.



Under the document, an Organizing Committee was established to conduct the tournament and its composition was approved, Orient news agency reported.



According to the presidential decree, the competition will be held in order to further strengthen friendship between peoples, promote physical education and sports, widely attract youth to sports, develop the Olympic movement in Turkmenistan, as well as strengthen the country’s sports prestige.