Police officer stabbed in Batumi

A patrol police officer was stabbed in Batumi, western Georgia, late yesterday.



He had two wounds in the neck and was operated on shortly after the incident. His condition is severe but stable, doctors said, adding that the patient is on conscious.



The man who attacked the policeman was detained at the scene, Agenda.ge reported.



Adjara police department head Konstantine Ananiashvili said that an individual stopped a patrol police crew and suddenly attacked one of the police officers. According to him, another police officer detained the man at the scene.