Death toll from landslide in Tashkent metro rises to 6

Six bodies were uncovered at the scene following a landslide in the open section of a construction site of the Yunusabad metro line, Uzbekistan's Emergency Ministry said.



Earlier, the ministry said five workers were killed, citing continued rainfall as a cause of the collapse of 250 cubic meters of soil in the construction site.



The government commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident and provide immediate assistance to the victims and their families, Xinhua reported.