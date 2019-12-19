Georgian woman abandons newborn baby in rubbish bin

Police in Greece have arrested a 24-year-old Georgian woman after a newborn baby was found dumped inside a rubbish bin.



The baby boy was found abandoned inside an in-ground rubbish bin in the southern city of Kalamata. He was transferred to hospital, where he was found to be in generally good health.

Mayor of Kalamata Thanassis Vassilopoulos, said the local bin lorry had been delayed on its route. During the delay, a local woman heard the baby's crying and called police, who jumped into the bin to retrieve the infant, Yahoo news reported.

Police said the suspect was believed to be the baby's mother.