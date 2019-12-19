The Economist’s names Uzbekistan country of the year

Uzbekistan has won the 'country of the year' award from The Economist. The edition annually awards the states achieving the biggest progress in democracy.



The Economist said after dismissal of the State Security Service Chief in 2018, reforms were started that accelerated during the last year.



"The Uzbek government largely ended forced labor. The notoriously famous Jaslyk prison was shut down. Foreign journalists are allowed to enter the country. Officials are prohibited to pressure business. More border crossing points were opened helping families to reunite. Foreign technocrats are invited to help overhauling national economy," the edition said.



Uzbekistan still has a long way to go, but no other country travelled as far in 2019, The Economist wrote.